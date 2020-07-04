A sense of humor:

It goes beyond tilting our heads upon seeing Aunt Bernice’s lopsided Jell-o molds and ribbing Uncle Joe for being a know-it-all, beyond teasing and clever retorts. It involves having a perspective, seeing the world from the longshot with its ridiculousness. It became a source of strength in dealing with my adolescence, school, divorce, single motherhood, nosey relatives, noisy neighbors, and the pandemic. In college, when I worried I might fail Chemistry 101, Dad sent me the following ‘Don’t sweat it’ letter.

Dear Nancy,

I was upset by how upset you sounded on the phone last night, not only because you spent ten minutes of expensive long-distance time crying, but more because I have never known you to get worked up over something as idiotic as an exam. Just because some finky professor didn’t ask questions on the material you studied doesn’t make you a failure. Hopefully, the person who teaches you Chemistry 101 next semester will ask better questions. No two people come out the same from college. Some get A

’s,

some get B’s, some get F’s, some get Phi Beta Kappa keys, some get mono, some get knocked up, and some get thrown out.

I have always been proud of you, but your panicking over a grade surprised me. I never expected a child of mine to be a whiz in science, but I do expect her to maintain her sense of humor as she has done in the past. Don’t sweat your finals. We love you no matter how it comes out.”

I reread this letter often, particularly now.