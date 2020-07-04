Neighborhood, News

By Birgitte Philippides-Delaney and Chandra/Jo Sgammato

The West 13th Street Alliance is grateful to continue serving our neighborhood and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic with Virtual Community Events in the month of July. Local residents, whether at home in New York, or far away, have enthusiastically participated in our events over Zoom during these past few months.

Our June events included a spa-like experience at home with Do It Yourself Hand and Foot Massage with Nina Priya David. One attendee wrote right after the event, “After that workout on my feet, I have to tell you my feet felt great and way better and still going strong. I must keep working on them.”

Another highlight in June, to celebrate Pride Month, was Drag Queen Story Hour, a collaborative Zoom presentation of the West 13th Street Alliance and Church of the Village. It was a delightful session of song, storytelling and love with Rev. Yolanda. “I had so much fun,” one participant said. We are planning to have this event at the Church in the future when our city opens up again.

The mission of the West 13th Street Alliance is to help improve the quality of life on West 13th Street between 7th and Greenwich Avenues and beyond. They were just awarded a Citizens Committee for New York City All In Neighborhood Grant, which will enable them to expand their already popular community programming among other things. The West 13th Street Alliance is working hard to help our neighbors at this time of crisis and are grateful for the support from Citizens Committee of NYC.

Community Sharing Zoom Gatherings

Tuesdays, July 7th and 21st from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

How Do You Feel? Come together for support and connection at this time. You may express your thoughts and emotions, or just listen.

Facilitated by Chandra Jo/Sgammato

Chair Yoga: 4-Week Series

Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom

Everyone can do Yoga! And Chair Yoga is accessible to everyone. Come experience poses, relaxation, breath work, and meditation while sitting in a chair that holds you and supports your practice. This is a great way to see if Yoga is for you—even if you’ve never done it before.

Certified Integral Yoga Instructor

Ask the Experts

Tuesday, July 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

An opportunity for the community to receive the latest updates about COVID-19 and how our local hospital, Lenox Health Greenwich Village, is dealing with the crisis. Bring your questions about coronavirus including transmission, treatment, or risks and prevalence.

Experts from Lenox Health Greenwich Village, Alex Hellinger, Executive Director and Dr. Lonny Levy, Associate Chairperson for the Department of Emergency Medicine

Whitney Museum Virtual Tour

Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30pm.

All Roads Lead to New York: Immigration in American Art

From the Whitney’s founding, the collection has been enriched by artists who moved to the US from all over the world. This session will be a survey of émigré artists in the collection—Arshile Gorky, Chiura Obata, Guadalupe Maravilla, Louise Bourgeois and Willem de Kooning, among others—and their experiences in 20th and 21st-century New York.

Whitney Docent Roberta Krakoff

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom. Join our email list at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com