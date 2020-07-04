Articles

By Debra Camitta

Imagine you changed careers and started a new business and then suddenly the World and New York City went on pause. Like many others, that is what happened to me.

What didn’t go on pause was my great love for flowers and creating floral designs. My passion for flowers started when I was quite young, wandering in the woods picking wildflowers and arranging them in hollowed out pieces of wood. I let the flowers and branches dictate the design using their unique size, shape, color, twist and bend to determine the final arrangement.

Whether I am creating a seasonal bouquet for delivery, or a floral design for a small gathering or special occasion, the passion and excitement remains the same…. The ability flowers have to create an atmosphere, a passion, an emotion, a place to pause for a deep breath, or, simply to make someone smile. What could be better to have in one’s life than living art? I have always believed that having beautiful flowers delivered to your home or office should be easy and affordable. Life can, at times, be so complicated and having something simple and beautiful to look at really can expand your joy.

Located in the West Village and ready to deliver affordable bouquets to you or someone you care about.

Details by DKC

Instagram: details_flowers_bydkc