Poetry

No one in particular has his knee

on my anatomy

or my windpipe

My face is not crushed to the

macadam by soldiers in

Mumbai mufti

Nothing is manacling my

busy soft hands like a

Johannesburg worker

but I’m gasping

My city is in the thrall of ugly

fast-running men who care nothing

for me or my life

my country being burned

cindered splintered

pillaged like a czarist Soviet

St. Petersburg, perhaps

and seeing this, knowing this

I strive for air, gasping, and choked

I’m supposed to care about thugs

in costly limited-edition high-tops

bursting with inarticulate energy

as I lay gasping, fallen among

incandescent storefronts

and the ugly dark boymen hurry

away with armfuls of booty as I

turn black, my trachea crisped

Wait! I recognize where I am

suddenly seeing Somalia

I still can’t find air anywhere

but expire knowing I sucked in oxygen last

—can this be?—in faraway moral-missing

Mogadishu

— marion d s dreyus