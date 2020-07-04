No one in particular has his knee
on my anatomy
or my windpipe
My face is not crushed to the
macadam by soldiers in
Mumbai mufti
Nothing is manacling my
busy soft hands like a
Johannesburg worker
but I’m gasping
My city is in the thrall of ugly
fast-running men who care nothing
for me or my life
my country being burned
cindered splintered
pillaged like a czarist Soviet
St. Petersburg, perhaps
and seeing this, knowing this
I strive for air, gasping, and choked
I’m supposed to care about thugs
in costly limited-edition high-tops
bursting with inarticulate energy
as I lay gasping, fallen among
incandescent storefronts
and the ugly dark boymen hurry
away with armfuls of booty as I
turn black, my trachea crisped
Wait! I recognize where I am
suddenly seeing Somalia
I still can’t find air anywhere
but expire knowing I sucked in oxygen last
—can this be?—in faraway moral-missing
Mogadishu
— marion d s dreyus