Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

How do we measure time?

8+ minutes: On my treadmill, and I am not a champion runner, 5 minutes, I begin perspiring, 6 .5 my breath is a little labored, my pulse is faster, 8 minutes I am parched, 8.5 I have to stop and drink some water.

30 seconds: I start the coffee grinder which is set for 30 seconds, meanwhile I prepare the coffeemaker, add the filter in its cone, then wait a few seconds until the coffee grinder stops,

5 seconds: At the ophthalmologist when I need to have pictures of the retina taken, if there was someone before me for the same purpose. When using the old machines, it took 5 seconds per eye, it seemed it was done in a blink. When it came my turn and I had to keep my eye wide open without moving, it felt like an eternity.

How long did time feel for Mr. Floyd?

Pappardelle with Chickpeas

This recipe is from the Veneto region and was certainly influenced by the cuisine of the Middle East. It is a great vegetarian dish for a main course. It can also be served as a first course if the portions are halved. If the pasta is eggless and the cheese is not used, it becomes suitable for vegans.

In my preparation, the one in the picture, I replaced the rosemary with mint for an additional Middle Eastern touch with very good results.

Ingredients

1 cup dried chickpeas

1 bay leaf

2 whole cloves

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons parsley leaves finely chopped

2 teaspoons rosemary, finely chopped

2 teaspoons tomato paste

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 ounces fresh pappardelle

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Soak the chickpeas overnight in plenty of cold water. The next day, drain well, rinse and transfer the chickpeas to a large saucepan. Add the bay leaf, cloves, and four cups of water. Bring to a boil; simmer uncovered for one to one and a half hours, or until the chickpeas are tender but not mushy.

Slice the onion into thin half-moons and separate the layers.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat and add the onions and sauté stirring occasionally to prevent them from burning until the onions become translucent and begin to caramelize. This should take approximately 4 minutes. Add the minced garlic and the herbs and cook for an additional minute. Remove from the heat.

Drain the chickpeas over a bowl and reserve the cooking water. Discard the bay leaf and the cloves.

Transfer half the drained chickpeas to the container of a blender, and add ½ cup of the cooking liquid and blend to a puree. Blend in the tomato paste and the cayenne. If the sauce seems too thick, add some more of the cooking liquid. Transfer the whole chickpeas and the chickpea sauce to the saucepan with the onion mixture, season with salt and pepper to taste and simmer uncovered for ten minutes to blend the flavors. If the sauce becomes too dry add a few tablespoons of the reserved chickpea cooking liquid.

Transfer the remainder of the reserved liquid to the saucepan where the chickpeas have cooked and add more water if necessary, to make two quarts. Bring to a boil. Add the pappardelle and cook two to three minutes until tender but still firm.

Drain the pasta. But also keep some of the cooking liquid, and transfer it to the saucepan with the chickpea sauce; simmer for one minute. Add more of the cooking liquid if the sauce is too dry. However, the result should be a thick creamy sauce coating the pasta and the whole chickpeas, not a soup. Serve on heated plates.Pass the grated Parmesan.

Yield: 4 servings