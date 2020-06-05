- Swann Galleries—four Pride photographs, one sold in The Pride Sale, the first-ever Pride auction at Swann Galleries one of the three top NYC auction houses.
- One Photograph in NY Historic Society’s Stonewall 50 exhibition
- Five Pride photographs appear in Generation Woodstock ABC TVs episode of the series 1969
- Three photographs appear in Stonewall Forever, Google & the LGBT Center‘s streamline video on the history of Stonewall and its aftermath, half-century of civil rights.
- Is producing a book with her husband Bruce on the LGBT civil rights movement to be published next year, tentatively titled Out of the Closet and Onto the Streets: Gay Pride and the 21st-Century.
- Major Pride exhibition of 25 images at Norwood Club in NYC, an official World Pride event
- Joined Getty Pictures
- Mural Pride photographs installed in the penthouse of 75 Rockefeller Plaza, the offices of Convene with an opening in August.
- Awarded Beacon of Hope at Aqua Gala, an LGBT foundation
- The Dalton School — presentation for LGBT youth at middle school panel discussion
International Day of Pink Award for Social Activism and Youth Role model in Ottawa, Canada
- First major exhibition A View From My Window: Christopher Street Liberation Day marches and protests 1969-84, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the LGBT Community Center.
- Posters of 30 individual Pride images from the exhibit placed into Christopher Street stores for the month of June
