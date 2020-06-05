International Day of Pink Award for Social Activism and Youth Role model in Ottawa, Canada

2000-2012

Numerous Pride March exhibitions including Bellport, New York.

May 2008

Suffolk County National Bank, Riverhead NY, Unveiling and installation of 20 mural photographs: A River Runs Through It: The Great Riverhead Legacy

June – Oct 2007

First major exhibition A View From My Window: Christopher Street Liberation Day marches and protests 1969-84, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the LGBT Community Center.

Posters of 30 individual Pride images from the exhibit placed into Christopher Street stores for the month of June

1990-2010

Donation of Pride prints and participation with Live Out Loud, Heritage of Pride, LIGALY (Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth, and SAGE.

1997-2004

National Arts Club exhibitions and member of the photo committee.

1994-2001

Chemical Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank—purchase and install more than 70 mural photographs in bank branches around New York City as part of the New York Neighborhoods Community marketing program.

1994

Gay Pride March mural photographs installation — Chemical Bank at Sheridan Square in the West Village – the first time Pride images ever appeared in a bank anywhere in the world. Hundreds of Gay and Lesbian accounts would open following this.

1991

Friends Seminary Installation of Trinidad Carnival.print

1988

33 Mural photographs with NYC neighborhood theme are commissioned and installed at Regent Hospital, a leading adolescent psychiatric institute on New York’s Upper East Side.

1984-5

Numerous black-and-white photographs appear in the Fire Island Tide newspaper covering such things as early AIDS fundraisers and the early development of AmFar.