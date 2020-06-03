Pride, Style

By Sherry Vine

Girl, as a live performing artist, how are you surviving Covid Quarantine?

Well, I’ve always had a strong online connection since my early YouTube days. I put a “pause” on making videos about a year ago because I wanted to do different things, but since Covid I have been turning out at least one video a week. Plus doing a series of videos like Golden Girls in Quarantine. And also doing live online shows and Zoom events.

As with every other artist, from Madonna to local drag queens, we are all evolving so we can make enough money to pay rent by becoming virtual artists. I am usually on tour around the world and this is the longest I’ve gone without being on a plane in about 20 years, lol! The important thing, for me, is to keep my creative mind active. I wake up each morning with, “What can I do today”? And I work hard all day until the sun goes down then I pour myself a glass of wine and watch TV!

The best thing anyone can do to support me, or any other artist, is to watch their shows. I do a live online show every two weeks and have a lot of fun parodies online at www.sherryvine.com. I give a portion of all my tips to various charities. OR when a performer does a video or Instagram/FaceBook show, people can tip via PayPal or Venmo. It really does help and I feel like they are getting entertainment in return. It’s less money than if they went to a theatre or club and had a drink.

The only words of hope I can offer is to remember we are all—GLOBALLY—in this together. Wake up each morning and ask yourself, “What can I do today to make me happy”? I am taking each day one at a time. It’s easier to end each day happy, satisfied and fulfilled than freaking out about two months from now. Sometimes binge watching Absolutely Fabulous all day is a legitimate, guilt-free way to satisfy oneself.

International drag darling, Sherry Vine, has 30 years under her sequined garter belt. Sherry has a variety show on Hulu called She’s Living For This, performs her all live singing and comedy shows all over the world and her parody videos have over 19,000,000 views on YouTube.