Pride

By Robert Kroll

What can an apartment building’s super do to boost the experience of Pride Under Quarantine in a West Village co-op?

The Super of a co-op apartment building unquestionably has the responsibility of seeing to it that his or her co-operators survive intact, thrive, before, during and after Pride 50—Under Quarantine. Life after COVID-19 must go on and it takes a village, West Village, to show the world how to do it and do it right.

Survival means, not simply surviving COVID-19, an important goal, but also surviving Pride itself. Do not for a moment forget the language of the King James version of the Almighty’s text:

Proverbs, 16:18, “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall. … Yea, all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble.

The Super must resisteth not just the proud. She must resisteth and give grace only to those who aren’t too humble and don’t have too much about which to be humble. In other words, rule 1: the “pains in the ass” types of your building are on their own!

And what about those under quarantine who do not have access to Netflix? A Super can extend Netflix privileges, shareth the access code, to those in need for the duration of the special pandemic period of unknown duration.

A Super has the authority, and the obligation, to prevent hunger within his ranks. Yea, provideth Door Dash, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats delivery services on the co-op’s account. Be sure you only forketh over for LGBTQ friendly restaurateurs. There really are not that many of the other kind in the Village anyway, are there?

Distribute a calendar to schedule residents’ for access to the building’s roof garden. Social distancing must be observed – Prohibited: square dancing or line dancing on the roof, even during Pride, without appropriate PPE. Those powder blue latex gloves would be a nice touch…

Social distancing also should be maintained on the stoop. If the stoop is omni-directional, that’s tough. Appoint a monitor to appropriately distance the up-goers from the down-goers. Again, Pride goeth before the fall, and a fall could generate a lawsuit.

Distance-appropriate games should be provided for co-opers in isolation. This would not include Twister and Stretch-out Sam but might include Clue, solitaire and strip poker. Any activities that get residents active, alert and functioning after a several month hiatus from life is wholesome and beneficial.

Schedule a Zoom party to create “Stay well, wash hands, distance yourself” greeting cards for fellow West Village co-op dwellers. You can never be too safe.

At the Zoom meeting of the co-op board of directors, get pre-approval for virtual “tenant talent nights,” discos, and Broadway Elegance, karaoke etc.

For the ultimate in white glove treatment, Supers who are positive for COVID-19 antibodies, hopefully immune, and fully protected can provide in-apartment haircuts and beard trims. Keep the clipping “in the family.”

Pride in Quarantine month in the co-op venue should be LGBTQ-friendly, convenient, and fun. Enjoy!

Robert Kroll is a contributing writer for WestView News, a Co-op apartment super, journalist, retired lawyer and Japanese woodworker.