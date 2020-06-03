Poetry, Pride

By Robert Galinsky

Pride in Quarantine

proud enough to discount

proud enough to reduce

proud enough to deliver

fully assembled on the same day

with a complimentary cup

of fresh squeezed juice

“We are here for you, and our expedience is a gift”

Pride in Quarantine

proud enough to label

proud enough to tag

proud enough to brag about

every grocery clerk and

counter employee

who packed a shopping bag

“We are here for you, and at least during your shift”

Pride in Quarantine

proud enough to celebrate

proud enough to elevate

proud enough to even masturbate

the menial slogger

the kitchen drain unclogger

the blue collar blogger

“We are here for you, and our applause is how we uplift”

Pride in Quarantine

organizations corporations

spit endless public relations

hidden behind a mask

called media and news

the word hero they incorporate

twist it and abuse

telling consumers with ceaseless redundancy

“We are all in this together”

Pride in Quarantine

where front line workers wear no cape

nor costumes that dazzle

nor a team logo as a crest

nor do they appear in shape

of a super human body

where we stare with mouth agape

just an apron

a stethoscope

a delivery uniform

and you’re deemed a hero

because you have to have to have to

stand strong in the viral storm

Pride in Quarantine

is a system with low wisdom

allows for no escape

from mortgage and utility costs

to health care and rent

to car payment and auto billing

debt notices do not relent

Pride in Quarantine

would be much better spent

if big business would stop

facade and hyperbole

for those dying alone

to respect the frozen souls

stowed in eighteen wheeler bins

to shine a light on abusive spouses

who think their captives never win

Pride in Quarantine

is to praise without hype

to appreciate and acknowledge

and show without faux fanfare

that the greatness of humanity

“all in us together.”

Galinsky is an activist artist living in Alphabet City NYC and advocates for incarcerated youth, LGBTQ sisters and brothers, the homeless and anyone with a voice that is being stifled. He hosts a five night a week talk show on Facebook Live called ‘10pm With Galinsky’ and more can be found on him at http://www.galinskycoaching.com