By Robert Galinsky
Pride in Quarantine
proud enough to discount
proud enough to reduce
proud enough to deliver
fully assembled on the same day
with a complimentary cup
of fresh squeezed juice
“We are here for you, and our expedience is a gift”
Pride in Quarantine
proud enough to label
proud enough to tag
proud enough to brag about
every grocery clerk and
counter employee
who packed a shopping bag
“We are here for you, and at least during your shift”
Pride in Quarantine
proud enough to celebrate
proud enough to elevate
proud enough to even masturbate
the menial slogger
the kitchen drain unclogger
the blue collar blogger
“We are here for you, and our applause is how we uplift”
Pride in Quarantine
organizations corporations
spit endless public relations
hidden behind a mask
called media and news
the word hero they incorporate
twist it and abuse
telling consumers with ceaseless redundancy
“We are all in this together”
Pride in Quarantine
where front line workers wear no cape
nor costumes that dazzle
nor a team logo as a crest
nor do they appear in shape
of a super human body
where we stare with mouth agape
just an apron
a stethoscope
a delivery uniform
and you’re deemed a hero
because you have to have to have to
stand strong in the viral storm
Pride in Quarantine
is a system with low wisdom
allows for no escape
from mortgage and utility costs
to health care and rent
to car payment and auto billing
debt notices do not relent
Pride in Quarantine
would be much better spent
if big business would stop
facade and hyperbole
for those dying alone
to respect the frozen souls
stowed in eighteen wheeler bins
to shine a light on abusive spouses
who think their captives never win
Pride in Quarantine
is to praise without hype
to appreciate and acknowledge
and show without faux fanfare
that the greatness of humanity
“all in us together.”
Galinsky is an activist artist living in Alphabet City NYC and advocates for incarcerated youth, LGBTQ sisters and brothers, the homeless and anyone with a voice that is being stifled. He hosts a five night a week talk show on Facebook Live called ‘10pm With Galinsky’ and more can be found on him at http://www.galinskycoaching.com