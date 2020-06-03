Covid

My Plague Doctor mask finally came. Now I’m really ready to face the pandemic. This is actually a real thing. During European plagues of the Middle Ages, there was a person in town in charge of inspections and caring for victims. The long nose was filled with flowers and sweet herbs. The cause of plague at the time was thought to be miasma, or foul smelling air. So the mask was thought to be protective, blocking the odor. The plague doctor also wore a hood, a hat and a full cloak. They carried canes to test pustules cause by Bubonic Plague. —Anonymous, M.D.