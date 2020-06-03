Covid

By Birgitte Philippides-Delaney and Chandra/Jo Sgammato

As the pandemic crisis continues, the West 13th Street Alliance also continues to provide support for our neighbors and for residents throughout the city and state through Virtual Community Events. This month, we are bringing back two popular events that attracted more than 50 people in May and offering two wonderful new ones.

The mission of the West 13th Street Alliance is to help improve the quality of life on West 13th Street between 7th and Greenwich Avenues and beyond. They were just awarded a Citizens Committee for New York City All In Neighborhood Grant that will enable them to expand their already popular community programing among other things. The West 13th Street Alliance is working hard to help our neighbors at this time of crisis and are grateful for the support from Citizens Committee of NYC.

Community Sharing Zoom Gathering

Wednesday, June 3, 6:30-7:30 pm via Zoom

How Do You Feel? Come together for support and connection at this time. You may express your thoughts and emotions, or just listen. Facilitated by Chandra Jo/Sgammato

Virtual Drag Queen Story Hour

Saturday, June 6, 3:30-4:15 pm via Zoom

Co-sponsored by The Church of the Village and The West 13th Street Alliance

Virtual Drag Queen Story Hour is a live-stream storytelling program designed for children ages three to eight. A drag queen will read picture books, sing songs, and introduce the concept of drag as a form of dress-up and self-expression—something all kids can relate to! Through storytelling and creativity, DQSH teaches children about gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable.

Do-It-Yourself Hand and Foot Massage

Wednesday, June 10, 6:30-7:30 pm via Zoom.

In this one-hour session you will learn simple hand and foot massage techniques that you can do on yourself. Suggestions will be given for how to create a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere with materials that are readily available in your home.

Taught by Nina Priya David, MA, longtime West Village resident and Integral Yoga instructor who is also certified in Reiki, Reflexology and Natural Foods.

Birdwatching 101: A Primer on Enjoying Birds in New York City

Wednesday, June 24, 6:30-7:30 pm via Zoom

This virtual workshop will help NYC residents enjoy local birds in an informed way through pointers on basic visual identification of birds along with sounds and behavior. The workshop will also provide participants with online resources for getting the most out of this fascinating hobby during the pandemic lockdown.

Taught by John Delaney, MA Biology, who is an avid birder who has given bird tours and talks in Central Park for The American Museum of Natural History and The Wildlife Conservation Society where he has worked in communications for over twenty years. He’s also a West Village resident.

To RSVP for these events, please email Wayne Kawadler at Wayne@TheProjectNYC.org. You will receive an email response with the Zoom link. Please also email Wayne with any questions about using Zoom.

Join our email list at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com