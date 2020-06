Monthly Columns, Poetry

Never flirt with the boss’ girlfriend.

You must ask the right question of the right person at the right time.

Great books usually make lousy movies.

A father cannot be the friend of his daughter’s lover.

Some people are tea, some are coffee.

Football will end as inevitably as smoking, and for the same reason.

“Iced” cream. Is that the proper spelling? Ice cream without the D makes no sense.

Everyone’s first reaction. “What’s in it for me?”

Youth is life on a roll—until it’s toasted.