Pride

West 13th Street Alliance Announces “A Rainbow is Stronger than COVID”

All New York City residents are invited to celebrate Pride Month and enter a Virtual Art Contest with a $300 cash prize for the winner. “We are asking New Yorkers to draw or paint something related to PRIDE and the impact of the Coronavirus on the LGBTQ community,” says West 13th Street co-founder, Angel Vladimir Oliveros. Contestants are asked to email a picture of their finished art piece as well as a 2-3 sentence artist statement about their piece by June 19 to: w13alliance@gmail.com. Project NYC will provide some art supplies. The Board will meet two days before Pride Day, on June 26, to select and announce a winner.