By Gordon Gilbert

whatever lies ahead

we awake

opening our eyes

to a new day

&

see ahead

the many paths

we still can take

the choices ours to make

I choose a path of love

not hate

an active love

that will contend

for what is good & right

&

while I still can

I will

make a difference

for those I love here now

&

those who follow

as for those who hate

I will not wish them ill

it serves no higher purpose

&

I am myself diminished

a painful lesson

it took years to learn

to forgive

without forgetting

is the key

to living wisely

loving

is a gift

I give myself

as much as

it shall be

my gift to you

know you are loved