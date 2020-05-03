By Gordon Gilbert
whatever lies ahead
we awake
opening our eyes
to a new day
&
see ahead
the many paths
we still can take
the choices ours to make
I choose a path of love
not hate
an active love
that will contend
for what is good & right
&
while I still can
I will
make a difference
for those I love here now
&
those who follow
as for those who hate
I will not wish them ill
it serves no higher purpose
&
I am myself diminished
a painful lesson
it took years to learn
to forgive
without forgetting
is the key
to living wisely
loving
is a gift
I give myself
as much as
it shall be
my gift to you
know you are loved