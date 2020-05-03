News

For Vicki, it was all about family

Victoria Ann Ottomanelli, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 26, 2020 after a 21-month-long battle with brain cancer. Vicki was born in the Bronx to the late William and Anna Fehrman and had been a resident in Staten Island since the early 1970’s.

While at Pace University, Vicki was the youngest female bookkeeper ever hired at US Steel. After raising three children, Vicki returned to college, graduating from the College of Staten Island with a degree in business. After graduation, she went to work at Maltese, Potter and LaMarca, and retired after 25 years.

Vicki was a very active and engaged member of her community. As a young mother in Manhattan, she helped to establish the Downing Street Playgroup. On Staten Island, she was a member of the PTAs at both PS 22 and IS 51, where she also served as treasurer. More recently, she volunteered at PS 22 as a reading helper and volunteered at the Crossroads Foundation. She was a proud member of the Staten Island Grandmothers Club.

Vicki was generous with her friendship and enjoyed traveling with her sister and girlfriends around the US and on cruises. She was a fierce mahjong competitor, enjoying weekly games with friends. She endured the good-natured teasing of all who joked about her “official summer wardrobe” of white pants.

But for Vicki it was all about family. Nothing made her happier than time with her family and she absolutely adored her time with her grandchildren. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Vicki, Jerry, their children and grandchildren spent a week at a villa in Tuscany, sightseeing, cooking, eating, drinking, dancing and hanging out at the pool. Years of driving on Staten Island prepared Vicki well for the experience of driving in Italy.

Vicki is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, the love of her life, her “Babe,” Gennaro (Jerry) Ottomanelli, whom she met on a blind date when she was only 18. She leaves behind her cherished children, Krissan Lukas and husband, Paul, John Ottomanelli and wife, Barbara, and Dawn Wozencraft and husband, Chris; her treasured grandchildren, Emily Lukas and fiancé, Nick Gioia, Danielle, Samantha and Hannah Lucas, and Christopher and Kathryn Wozencroft.