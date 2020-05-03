Monthly Columns

Mighty man with all his nukes has been crowned by a corona before he could put up his dukes.

The man in the seat gets the heat, the fame or the blame.

Get mad not sad. Anger is better than depression.

Afghanistan-another lost war. We’re getting out. The Taliban is staying. The Taliban wins.

One man’s nostalgia is another man’s crashing bore.

6 million killed. Only a dozen or so Nazis hanged why the discrepancy? The Russians were coming.

The chief requirement for a friend: he laughs at our jokes.

From womb to room to tomb.

The characters in a novel or play don’t have to be good or bad. They have to be interesting.

Nurses are angels in white sneakers.