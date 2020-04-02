Articles

By Dusty Berke

This goes out as a plea to our government to test Wartime Therapeutic Prophylaxis Disinfection against COVID-19. This medicine was mandated by the Surgeon General during the 1918 Spanish Influenza Pandemic. Visit westviewnews.org to sign and share the petition to demand the United States government test wartime therapeutics against covid-19.

The medicine was called Argyrol Anti-Infective, and it was the gold standard in medicine for the first half of the 20th century. It was in every hospital, pharmacy, first aid kit and most home medicine cabinets. It was placed into the eyes of newborns as mandated by law, and it was noted to be the most useful medicine of all time.

While we hunker down in our bunkers, why can’t we clean off our mucus membranes with the same safe and effective medicine the U.S. military mandated be used for respiratory hygiene during the 1918 Pandemic and other subsequent public health crises?

Argyrol anti-infective was on the World Health Organization Essential Medicines List. It was used in the eye, ear, nose, throat and genito-urinary tracts. It was used as drops, ointment, suppositories and nebulization. It was also used in croup tents for babies, animals and the elderly.

What a concept: you can safely disinfect your sinuses, throat and lungs to clean off the germs that are trying to invade your mucous membranes and give yourself a fighting chance. The life you save can be your own.

Dr. Albert Coombs Barnes, of Barnes Hille, launched Argyrol Anti-infective as a commercial medication in 1901. The company amassed a fortune selling the drug by marketing it to doctors and showing them how to use it. Argyrol was prophylaxis venereal disease prevention during WWI and WWII and was in every military first aid kit. Army statistics show prophylaxis reduced the incidence of venereal disease from 16,000 cases a day to 600 and helped the Allied troops win WWII.

In March 1978, Dr. Harry Margraf, a pioneering silver researcher from St. Louis, penned an article in Science Digest, titled “Our Mightiest Germ Fighter.” Based on his research findings at that time, he stated silver was emerging as a “wonder drug of modern medicine” and noted that while antibiotics kill perhaps a half-dozen different disease organisms, silver kills some 650 of them and is virtually non-toxic. He also noted that resistant strains fail to develop and stated, “Silver is the best all around germ-fighter we have.” This statement has been used out of context and its misuse has caused confusion and wrongful claims.

According to Dhyana L. Coburn & Patrick D. Dignan’s book titled The Wonders of Colloidal Silver, test results of the UCLA Medical Labs at the UCLA School of Medicine in 1988, conducted by Larry C. Ford, M.D. of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and other researchers, they claimed Silver killed every virus on which it was tested. Silver sulfadiazine is used in hospitals to prevent serious burn infections and kills dozens of different bacteria.

We demand consideration to test Argyrol against COVID-19.

