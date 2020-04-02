Monthly Columns

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON !?

Back on March 19th I first sent out this note—

Last evening found myself going through pix taken in just the last month. How the scene has changed.

From this (photo above) on February 23rd, to this (photo below), on March 18th.

And from this, in late February (photo below)

to this on March 25th

Since then I’ve been continuing to record what I’ve been seeing, and sending bulletins to an ever-widening circle of friends and acquaintances (who have now started contributing their own items) which seems to help us all—to feel a little less alone, perhaps? I hope. My best to all the ‘WestViewers’

—maggie b

