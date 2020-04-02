Monthly Columns

By Karen Rempel | Fashion Editor

This Easter promises to be bleak, and nothing is bleaker than an un-peopled Bleecker Street. When Dusty and I headed over to Bleecker for this month’s shoot, we were doing our best to put a bright face on Easter. I chose a soothing fifties-reminiscent outfit in chick-and-bunny colors with ironic white gloves in brave pandemic style. Dusty put together a beautiful matching Easter basket. I normally get a kick out of the quirky contrasting patterns of this floral print dress with plaid shoes—and the old black-and-white tiles at Magnolia Bakery—but looking out at the deserted street, even the gorgeous cakes and iconic banana pudding failed to cheer. These small pleasures are insubstantial in comparison to the weight of concern the world is feeling as we grapple with an unprecedented pandemic.

Perhaps as we self-isolate and socially distance, it’s time to remember special moments of connection in our lives. Magnolia’s banana pudding reminds me of several wonderful events. I first tasted it with my friend Sally Sommer, and we both agreed after our first bites that it was out of this world. That moment of mutual discovery and wonder was one of many ecstatic moments in February as I prepared for my first solo exhibit in New York. I was looking for synesthesia taste pairings for the opening reception of my art exhibit at Revelation Gallery. I paired the banana pudding with the image “Longing,” and encouraged guests at the opening reception on March 3 to taste the pudding while looking at the artwork. My guests enjoyed this unique experience, which was further enhanced when singer-songwriter-pianist Hannah Reimann improvised a one-minute piece of music to express the feeling of the longing and the pudding!

As we try to make sense together of new unknowns and daily changes to our world, we need to remember our friendships and stay connected using all of the tools of our modern age. And let’s all help support our local restaurants and bakeries by taking advantage of their delivery and takeout options. As of this writing, Magnolia Bakery is still open for takeout. If you haven’t tried the banana pudding, now is the perfect time for a wonderful new memory.

For more stories, style notes, and fun photos, see karensquirkystyle.com and connect @karensquirkystyle.

Vintage 70s pink sprigged dress with yellow and black Japanese floral pattern. Hand-made (likely home-made). Krystyna’s Place, 12 Cornelia Street. (now closed)

Green glass “peas in a pod” earrings. Gift from a friend.

White lingerie gloves. The Bay, Vancouver, BC.

Pearl necklace with apple clasp (worn as a bracelet). Off Broadway Boutique, 139 W. 72nd Street. (now closed)

Lauren Lorraine “Giselle” pink, white, and black plaid stiletto pumps with rhinestone flowers. Shoe store on W. 14th Street. (now closed)

Rhinestone and chain link necklace. Housing Works, 245 W. 10th Street @ Hudson.

