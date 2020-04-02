News

With great sadness, we announce that Judith Lauren Richheimer died this morning. Judy was a longstanding member of Chelsea Refort Democratic Club (CRDC), ten-term executive vice president, program maven and twice president of the club. She was inquisitive, challenging, erudite, a champion of the reform tradition and a fierce advocate for a wide range of liberal causes. She was also deeply devoted to ensuring a qualified, progressive judiciary. Outside of politics, Judy was passionate about music, art and literature and about New York City. She will be missed.

—District Leaders Sylvia E. Di Pietro & Steven Skyles-Mulligan, Club President Mindy Rosier-Rayburn

