It makes no sense to write the usual column this month, and my first thought was to just skip it. However, after thinking about it, I realized that WestView News could help struggling restaurants by providing our readers with information on which ones are still open for delivery and take-out. Also, if you are cooking and like me, do not want to go to the store for supplies, you may be wondering where you can order ingredients on-line, so we’ve tried to list some of the better options. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list – just a few ideas. Some of the places listed deliver through Seamless, Caviar and Doordash, but when possible, it’s always better for the restaurant if you order directly through them. And check the restaurant websites to see what you can do to help the employees – some restaurants are donating money from gift card sales to their employees, and others are featuring links where donations are being accepted.

New Restaurants

You can now order from Peruvian-Japanese hot-spot Llama San and pick up your meals at the restaurant. Barbuto, Jonathan Waxman’s California-Italian restaurant which recently re-opened is offering pick-up daily from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. You must place your order before 2 pm by email or by calling the restaurant. New critically acclaimed sushi spot Nami Nori is offering their taco-shaped sushi through Caviar. Anton’s has taken a unique approach: they are featuring a Stay In, Help Out To Go menu where each item is one dollar. From their website: “Our hope is that you’ll order your way through this $1 menu, and shower the kitchen team with tips. 100% of your spend (every single dollar from your bill + gratuity) will go directly to our Kitchen Team.” New Italian restaurant Da Toscano will be offering entrees, family entrees, fresh pastas, and bottled sauces for pickup or delivery by calling the restaurant. Just-opened American Bar is offering a takeout and delivery menu, available for order by phone or email. And while not new itself, La Newyorkina recently introduced a pozole and flautas menu, and these items, as well as their paletas and baked goods are available through Caviar and Grubhub.

D’AGOSTINO’S—THEN & NOW! The Bread shelf on March 12th (top photo), following the shopping hysteria after Trump’s speech of the night before; and back to its old self on March 24th (bottom photo). It had taken an extra long time for that particular shelf to recover!

Village Favorites

Poulet Sans Tête, the rotisserie chicken arm of The Left Bank is open for business. You can order chickens, sandwiches, sides and salads on their website. Minetta Tavern has a pick-up and delivery menu—you can order online or call the restaurant. L’Artusi, the well-regarded Italian spot never offered take-out or delivery before, but now they do through Caviar. Italian restaurant Il Mulino is featuring family style Italian classics for pick up and delivery via DoorDash and Postmates. Mighty Quinn’s outstanding BBQ is available for delivery or pick-up. If you order directly from their website you will receive a 15% discount. Carbone, which never offered take-out or delivery before, became mobbed last week once they started. According to Eater, “Twice in the past week, police officers have had to manage the large crowds waiting for delivery and takeout orders outside Major Food Group’s famed fancy restaurant Carbone in Greenwich Village. On Friday, after failing to disperse the crowds and rein in wait times that were over an hour long, frustrated managers for the restaurant locked the doors and turned off the lights, leaving deliverymen and patrons empty handed.” Pictures have surfaced of large crowds outside the restaurant, making it perhaps not a great choice at this time.

Pizza

There are a number of excellent pizza options available: John’s of Bleecker Street, Keste and Emily West Village are all open for delivery and take-out. Chicago-style pizza spot Emmett’s is also delivering their deep dish and thin crust offerings.

Carbs

Croissants and Brioches and other French pastries are still available for purchase at recent GVSHP Village Award-winner Patisserie Claude. French import Marie Blachere is also open for business and is selling, in addition to bread, pastries and sandwiches, some pantry staples like flour, sugar, butter, Joe’s Coffee and more. However, you need to order your items in advance for pick-up because there is no counter service. Delivery is also available through some of the standard restaurant delivery apps.

Booze

Restaurants are now allowed to sell alcohol to go. So, if you’re ordering, why not order from the best? Dante, which Tales of the Cocktail Foundation named World’s Best Bar and Best American Restaurant Bar at the 2019 Spirited Awards, is offering individual drinks for $10 and bottles of martinis for $85. They are also offering a limited dinner menu. As they point out on their website, “Per NYS rules, all cocktail/wine sales require food to be purchased. Snacks start from $6.”

Other Options

La Contente Oeste, the Mexican restaurant that replaced French Roast, will deliver within 3 blocks of the restaurant, otherwise, there is contactless pick-up. Kubeh is offering their delicious Israeli food, including daily family meals via online ordering on their website. The pescatarian Italian spot Osteria 57 is offering a new discounted menu for delivery through Seamless. French spot Le Baratin, The Happiest Hour, and The Meatball Shop are other good choices. The Meatball Shop is having some fun with their offerings, such as: “every order over $100 comes with a free roll of 2 ply TP (not joking—and if you actually need a roll but don’t have 100 bucks let us know and we’ll throw one in), and Sanitizer mouth kits­—Gargling with booze really does work—Moscow Mule Kits, Fool Aid, Sangria, Bottled Old Fashioned, Hot Toddy Kits. Serves four, just add ice (or heat).”

Food Shops

While Amazon Prime members can order and receive free delivery from Whole Foods, there are limited delivery slots available, and many items are sold out. A better choice is Brooklyn Fare which offers online ordering and free delivery for orders over $75. I was able to pick my delivery slot and pretty much everything I needed was available, plus the store was very responsive to my queries. Westside Market is now offering online ordering, something they never had in the past. Citarella continues to offer personal shopping options for pick-up at the store, as well as grocery delivery in Manhattan by calling the store. And some of us have been treated to an illustrated history of D’Agostino’s by WestView’s own photographer, Maggie Berkvist. She documented empty shelves early on, but more recently reports: “DOING BEAUTIFULLY, BLESS THEM—obviously having managed major delivery miracle. It may seem weird to be rhapsodizing about supermarket supplies—but, hey, at this moment in time… Pasta and such were back, even some vital paper items, still a bit thin on soap, but the dairy products (bacon/cheeses) really stacked, not to mention the bonanza on the chicken, meat and bread shelves. If they can keep this up—WE’LL NEVER GO HUNGRY AGAIN, SCARLETT!”

Pets

Small Door Veterinary remains open, but you must drop off your pet at the door.

Closed

All Starbuck’s have closed (as the company decided they were too crowded). Murray’s Cheese, Murray’s Cheese Bar and Murray’s Mac & Cheese had been open, with the two restaurants offering take-out and delivery, but now they have closed. You can still order cheese from Murray’s online: there is a $5 delivery fee in Manhattan. Murray’s Bagels was open but has now decided to close. Quality Eats has closed, but they have a number of fundraising efforts for their employees going on: they were donating 100% of their gift card sales through March 31 to their employees, and the employees have also started fundraising efforts which can be accessed through their webpage. Gabe Stuhlman’s restaurants (Fairfax, Bar Sardine, etc.) are currently closed, as are Jody Williams’ and Rita Sodi’s restaurants (Via Carota, Buvette, Bar Pisellino, etc.)

Since this looks like it will be going on a while, we welcome your input on what’s good and open. Please email us at wvnewinout@gmail.com, and stay healthy! Photos by Maggie Berkvist.

