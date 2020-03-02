Articles

By Jason Bander, General Manager, Owner Lifethyme Natural Market

Sinus infections are one of the most dastardly of illnesses. They punish us with horrible headaches (in the frontal lobe), inflamed nasal passages, teary, achy eyes and if really bad, pain throughout the facial cavities.

The Drip

Often sinus infections start with those gnarly, annoying post-nasal drips. That drip is the sinus system creating mucus, it’s unhappy. But why is it suddenly unhappy and what can I do to remedy that drip before it becomes an infection? There are many possibilities; pollen, dust, mold and yeast (there’s an abundance of airborne yeast plus wine, beer, bread, etc!) all find their way into our sinus system and can wreak havoc.

I Think I Have An Infection, Now What!?

It’s important to recognize there is valid medical research suggesting (and proving) antibiotics are an ineffective treatment for most sinus infections. Search (by search engine): “sinus infection antibiotic effectiveness medical journal”.

After significant research of the World Wide Web, we come to test and see great results from the Baylor University study suggesting the use of a mild soap in the saline solution and The Sinus Flush from Friggy’s Journal. The Flip Turn Sinus Flush personally helped me overcome a horrendous sinus infection in less than 72 hours.

Treating Infections Naturally at Lifethyme

Heading up the second floor of Lifethyme Market, we assist our customers in choosing the most comfortable and effective approaches to alleviating sinus conditions naturally without contraindications to existing medication plans. We offer contraindication-free solutions using essential oils, diffusers and nasal irrigation systems, like a neti pot, nasal wash and maybe even a nasal spray. A neti pot or nasal irrigation bottle is quite helpful in flushing the sinus system of irritants that created the drip or caused the headache. Tip: Warm distilled water combined with the right salt and baking soda solution is a great first step for nasal flushing. This solution should have the same taste as your tears. If you have an infection, add some food-grade detergent (like Seventh Generation or Dr. Bronner’s) to help break through the biofilmbad bacteria use to hide behind.

We also sell some excellent natural antihistamines to compliment the treatment and keep seasonal allergies under control too.

