By the West 13th Street Alliance

The Alliance began 2020 with a well-attended lecture titled The Underwater Life of the Hudson River and Beyond with West 13th Street resident John Delaney, Director of Communications, New York Aquarium. Feedback from audience members was positive, including such comments as, “Loved that this event was right near my apt.,” “Very informative and didn’t realize all the various kinds of marine life that exist right in our backyard,” and “This lecture was a highlight for me since winters in New York can be isolating.” And the wine tasting event with MCF Rare Wine owner Matt Franco on February 27 was also a lively and very sociable evening that sold out weeks before it occurred.

These two Community Events—and the schedule of several more through June—are evidence that on West 13th Street and beyond, the Alliance is helping to strengthen bonds among neighborhood residents.

Here’s what we can look forward to in the coming months.

Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950–2019, Lecture and Presentation by Jano Cortijo of the Whitney Museum, will take place on Tuesday, March 10th, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, 200 West 13th Street in the 6th floor Community Room. A Free Family Pass for the Whitney Museum will be given to all who attend

On April 22nd from 6:30-8p.m. in the Sanctuary room of Church of the Village, 201 West 13th Street, The West 13th Street Alliance Community Meeting will feature an exciting announcement about the future of the three and a half year old Alliance. We urge you to come and learn about our new vision for our block and beyond.

Following the great reception for the holiday card making class in November, the Alliance is excited to offer a Landscape Painting art workshop on Wednesday, May 20th from 6:30-8:30p.m. in the Chapel Room of Church of the Village. Art instructor Kitty Azhar, a New York City public school teacher, will teach us to use color and space to create a landscape painting. Information and handouts on the tools and techniques that artists use will be shared. Bring a picture of a landscape or use one of the stock photo images provided in class.

Invite the kids and grandkids to Drag Queen Story Hour on June 6th from 3:30-5p.m. in the Sanctuary of The Church of the Village. Drag Queen Story Hour NYC provides a range of fun and fabulous educational experiences for children and teens from three to 18 years old in libraries, schools, museums, and other community spaces in all five boroughs of New York City. Through storytelling and creativity, DQSH teaches children about gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable.

At all of these free events, healthy snacks and refreshments are provided.

This programming is made possible with a generous grant from Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer.