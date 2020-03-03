Articles

This is the 2020 decade. Will we see a better world? Don’t count on it.

Breakfast is best. No surprises as reliable as sunrise.

The football playoffs are at the end of the season when everyone is totally bored with sports.

Does anyone ever call the numbers on the TV screen?

Why do TV studio audience always scream like maniacs?

The stripes on men’s ties are always diagonal. Imagine if they were horizontal.

Most of our miseries are due to sex or lack thereof.

The chief benefit of a nursing home is 24 hour a day company.

A sure cure for depression is a constant state of busyness, whether useful or not.

If the cold war is over, why is Russia on page one every day?