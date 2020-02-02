Articles

On February 3, 2020, the National WWll Museum in New Orleans, will present a screening of the short film, Minor Accident of War, written and narrated by 95-year-old WWll veteran Edward Field and based on his wartime experience as a navigator.

Field, who lives in Westbeth, was a First lieutenant in the 8th Air Force. On his 3rd of 27 missions in 1945, after being shot up over Berlin, his plane crashed in the North Sea. Of the ten crewmen, three lost their lives. The short animated film is about his struggle to survive. And the date of the WWII Museum screening is the 75th anniversary of the crash.

Produced by Field’s niece, Diane Fredel-Weis, the film has been garnering accolades around the world including receiving top honors at Chicago, New York and Los Angeles film festivals.

“Collaborating with my uncle and making this film with him and then receiving such a great response to it has been incredibly rewarding.” says Fredel-Weis.

Field is no stranger to the film world. He is a writer of the 1966 Academy Award-winning short documentary, To Be Alive.

He is also well-known as a significant voice in LGBT literature and the literary world at large, and has won the Lambda and Lamont Awards. He was recently inducted into the NY Veterans Hall of Fame after being nominated by New York Senator Brad Hoylman and honored by SAGE, the country’s largest and oldest advocacy organization for LGBT elders.

“My uncle is as remarkable today at 95 as he was fighting for freedom at 21,” says Fredel-Weis. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

For more information on the museum screening, please visit www.nationalww2museum.org and www.ww2shortfilm.com