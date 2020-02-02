Photos

The Universal Dance Association Dance Team National Championship is the most prestigious college dance team championship in the country. The championship is held at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida during the month of January. Villanova University sophomore and member of the Villanova dance team, Sophia Capsis is pictured leading her team through a complex series of turns in a jazz genre dance at the recent January 18, 2020 UDA National Championship. Sophia is the former captain of the Kellenberg High School varsity dance team which won several competitions during Sophia’s three years on the team. The Villanova dance team performs at Villanova Mens basketball games. On March 12, 2020, the Villanova Basketball team is projected to begin play in Madison Square Garden in the Big East quarterfinal round. The dance team will be there to perform and lead the Nova Nation audience in applause and support of the basketball team. Photo courtesy of Doric Capsis.