Photography Exhibit By Gayle Kirschenbaum

“Give me a plane, train or bus ticket, or a set of wheels and I promise I will come back with photos and stories that will warm your heart.” Never leaving home without her IPhone, intrepid Emmy award winning Netflix filmmaker and TEDx speaker, Gayle Kirschenbaum, can’t stop herself. Her insatiable curiosity to see the world, to learn about others and to document her experiences and impressions has been captured in her first solo photo exhibition called Still Moments at the First Floor Gallery at the Westbeth Main Building 55 Bethune Street, New York City, 10014

Kirschenbaum, who has won international attention for her family reconciliation documentary Look At Us Now, Mother!, offers highly personal imagery of landscapes, faces of indigenous people, and emotionally charged glimpses of the phantasmagoria of reality.

Kirschenbaum is a multi-award winning filmmaker whose films and programs have premiered on Netflix, HBO, and Discovery. In addition to Look At Us Now, Mother! she has produced and directed A Dog’s Life: A Dogamentary and My Nose and created several “little people” shows and series for Discovery. Her photographs were exhibited in Spain at the Barcelona Foto Biennale in October 2018, and she received an honorable mention under landscape for the Pollux Awards 2019. The Westbeth exhibit will run through March 31 (2020). For more information: 914-434-7783 or info@GayleKirschenbaum.com Instagram: GLKIRSCHENBAUM.