Photos

THOUGHTS IN PASSING as the New Year/Decade arrived:

Did she see the end was coming?

How come some places are favorites?

While, down the block, others fold?

Is it because everybody shops online?

PLUS Some Jolly Surprises

Like the full moon over Greenwich Street

And the June-in-January picnic

The visitor from long ago (est.1941!)

The poster in need of a proofreader

The caring Dad, ensuring dolly stays warm

Not to mention the balloons that got away!

All photos by Maggie Berkvist.