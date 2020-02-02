Monthly Columns

By Karen Rempel | Fashion Editor

With spring still a distant wisp of hope, bright colors can help us bridge the gap in the dead of winter. What a great opportunity to wear this delicious electric-toned dress by Andrea Thurlow of Engineered by Andrea T. Notched cap sleeves and slim pencil skirt bring a hint of Forties elegance to Andrea’s modern classic.

I love Andrea’s designs and the exquisite fabrics and tailoring that she combines in her unique and fabulous way; a little bit edgy, a little bit quirky, and always stunning. But to make this outfit truly quirky, I added these very unusual zebra-patterned Jimmy Choo platform shoes. I get compliments on these every time I wear them, in part because they make me tower over the crowd! Which I love to do…

The day I found these babies was a very special New York first for me—my first designer shoe sample sale. Some women I worked with at Grasshopper Bank shared their secret invitation to the Jimmy Choo sample sale with me, and every Sex and the City fan’s fantasy ensued. We each got a large shopping bag at the door, and headed straight for our size to scoop up the bargains before anyone else. I have never seen so many gorgeous shoes and shoe-hungry women in one room before. It was a bit of a madhouse, and I loved it. I tried on shoes in every style and color you can think of, and walked out much happier, if a bit poorer, with three gorgeous pairs of Choo-Choos in assorted styles, textures, and colors. Oh happy day!

For more stories, style notes, and fun photos, see karensquirkystyle.com and connect @karensquirkystyle.

Electric red wool silk dress with violet color accents in 100% silk faille, lined in silk charmeuse. Engineered by Andrea T, 147 West 35th Street (by appointment only).

Jimmy Choo zebra-patterned 5-inch platform peep-toe shoes in red patent leather with red suede straps. Jimmy Choo sample sale, 123 W. 18th Street, invitation only.

Amethyst, leather, and silver bead bracelet. UNOde50, The Oculus at World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich Street.

Red crystal and bead bracelet by the author. For how to, see Complete Beading for Beginners by Karen Rempel.

Pearl bead bracelet and purple stone drop earrings from Mademoiselle Mirabelle, 330 Bleecker St.