Monthly Columns

Lenox Health Greenwich Village: EXPERT CARDIOLOGY INSIGHTS

Five steps to a healthy heart

Service Line: CARDIOLOGY

Thought Leader: Alexander Gorodnitskiy, MD

What can you do to keep your heart healthy? Prevention is key.

Eat healthy fats, not trans fats. Trans fats clog your arteries by raising bad cholesterol levels and lowering good ones. Cutting these fats from your diet will improve blood flow and lower your chances of having a heart attack or stroke.

Keep moving. Exercise is good for the heart and keeps the blood flowing. If you work behind a desk, make it a priority to get up and move throughout the day. Make sure your heart is healthy before starting a new exercise program—see your local cardiologist!

Get plenty of rest. People who sleep fewer than six hours per night are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than people who get seven or eight hours.

Don’t smoke. Avoid secondhand smoke whenever possible.

Practice good dental hygiene. Bacteria in the mouth that cause gum disease can travel through the bloodstream, increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke.

What are the signs of a heart attack?

– Lightheadedness or feeling weak

– Shortness of breath

– Pain or discomfort in the chest, arm or shoulder, back, neck or jaw

– Nausea or vomiting

– Unexplained and severe fatigue

– A cold sweat

If you experience any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

An expert in cardiology, Alexander Gorodnitskiy, MD, is the associate director of cardiovascular medicine at Lenox Health Greenwich Village. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gorodnitskiy, please call 646-973-3400.