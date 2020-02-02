Articles

The woman always decides.

The first letter of the New York Times logo looks like Trump in profile.

A fool and his Honey are soon parted.

The JFK murder in Dallas was much more shocking than Pearl Harbor because it involved someone we knew or thought we knew. Only strangers died at Pearl Harbor.

A cackle of hen’s …

Anthony Bourdain’s mother had his name tattooed on her wrist after he died.

Everything goes wrong on a weekend when there’s no one around to fix it.

If you have to look to see whether you spilled something on your vest, it’s too late.

Football will slowly disappear like smoking, and for the same reason.

Marriage: Two virtual strangers sleeping in the same bed.

Senility: A geezer disease.