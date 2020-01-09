Articles, Arts and Culture

Winter is a cold, grey, often depressing season to endure. Westbeth’s Winter Exhibit was a hot, eclectic mix of visual arts media that heated you up with pleasurable aesthetic experiences in four rooms of painting, sculpture, photography and multi-media art! As an open group show of Westbeth visual artists, it presented diverse works that were playful, passionate and provocative.

To view more work from the exhibit, please visit westviewnews.org

Shelley Seccombe, Graffiti Detroit. Text and Photo by J. Taylor Basker.