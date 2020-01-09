Articles, Neighborhood

By the West 13th Street Alliance

The West 13th Street Alliance is pleased to announce its initial 2020 Community Events offerings.

On Thursday, January 30th from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Lenox Health GV (200 West 13th Street) we are proud to invite the New York Aquarium’s Director of Communications John K. Delaney for a lecture called “Underwater Life of the Hudson River and Beyond.”

New York City is a city of islands, and the Hudson River and its connected waters are inhabited by a wide diversity of species such as sea horses, striped bass, Atlantic sturgeons, and even marine mammals like whales and dolphins.

This lecture and slide show by John K. Delaney, local resident and director of communications at the New York Aquarium, will provide an overview of life beneath the surface of local waters.

Our February community event will be a wine-tasting class at The Church of The Village (201 West 13th Street) taught by Matt Franco, local wine expert and owner of MCF Rare Wine, Inc. Community members 21 years and older will partake in learning more about wine—the wine-making process and how to choose the right wine-pairing with your meal.

In March, the Whitney Museum will once again participate in our West 13th Street Alliance Community Events offerings with a new and exciting lecture at Lenox Health GV on a current exhibit topic. Stay tuned for more information, including the date and time of this event.

All West 13th Street Alliance community events are FREE, and delicious snacks and refreshments will be served during all of our events. As always, there will be a meet-and-greet time at the beginning of every event for community members to connect and socialize.

Birgitte Philippides-Delaney, President of the West 13th Street Alliance (whose mission is to improve the quality of life on West 13th Street between 7th and Greenwich Avenues and its neighboring areas) says, “Community members who have been regularly attending our events over the last several months have been requesting that we please continue to provide our unique and exciting events with a social component to the community. Some have come just for the great food but then realized that they met someone new and wonderful or learned something valuable at the class or event.”

We are proud and grateful recent recipients of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s Manhattan Community Award. This prestigious and highly selective award has enabled the West 13th Street Alliance to continue its efforts to help build community and provide important socialization, learning, and cultural enrichment.

Wayne Kawadler, director of community relations at Lenox Health GV, and Chandra/Jo Sgammato, executive director of the Integral Yoga Institute, are co-executive directors of community programming for The West 13th Street Alliance. They are interested in hearing from community members with ideas for programs that promote connection and fun. Please email them at w13thstreetalliance@gmail.com.

To RSVP for any of these events, check Eventbrite or email or call Wayne Kawadler, co-executive director of community events for the West 13th Street Alliance at wayne@theprojectnyc.org or (347)802-7400.

Many more exciting programs are in the process of being scheduled and will be announced with flyers and on WestView’s events calendar. Stay tuned!