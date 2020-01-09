Articles, Arts and Culture, Fashion, Monthly Columns, Neighborhood

By Dusty Berke

New Yorkers carry the cold in stride, and with holiday festivities to get to, you can be sure to see plenty of color and style on the street. Here are a host of Villagers keeping the winter bright.

Left to right:

White Chocolate: Jeanne is rockin’ her winter white pumps and jeans with a gorgeous, cozy chocolatey sweater.

Fabulous Fur: Andrew and Andrew (Cruz and Chen) are on their way to a holiday party, looking fab in faux fur and bringing a tasty homemade tiramisu.

Winter Tan: Jackie Malki is looking cool in winter tans and beige. Stop in and say hi to her at Li-Lac Chocolates on 7th Avenue.

The Famous Ugly Christmas Sweater: Dozens of Villagers were spotted in Santa garb and holiday gear on the day of SantaCon. Damani Moyd is wearing his ugly Christmas sweater—it’s a thing. He’s on his way to see guitarist Reverend Yolanda, of DragQueenStoryHour, at a potluck at St. John’s in the Village.

All photos by Dusty Berke.