Last January the Quick Clicks layout sent special greetings to “My Fellow Creatures

of Habit”, including these stalwarts who are still going strong, bless them:

And still i get to enjoy my cozy cocktail hour—thanks to the wonderful people who spoil me rotten at Left Bank,

who gave me a permanent reservation on my birthday this year. So, again, may they and all our WestView News readers have a very happy new year…

Hey, “the sun will come out tomorrow!” Right?

—Maggie B