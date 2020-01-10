You might not recognize me this month with my new hair color. Even though the color has changed with each month of this column, this time it is a real surprise. Brunette! When she first saw it, my friend Rhonda at LifeThyme said, “Karen, what happened, your hair is normal!” She was shocked.
The brunette was inspired by a fashion shoot I did for The Face magazine. They asked me to dress as Kris Jenner, the mother of all Kardashians, for a spoof of the family that will be featured in an upcoming issue. For details of the shoot, and lots of pix, see my blog entry. I had so much fun that day, I thought I’d try owning my inner Kris Jenner for a while. I wonder what color I’ll be next month!
Rubywine Velvet Is So Luxe
I love the ’70s rock star look of this Anna Polan coat, though you might notice it looks a bit too big for me. There’s a reason for this. I saw the coat at the Autumn Craft Fair at Lincoln Center, and I fell in love with it. I immediately channeled Mick Jagger when I put it on. But it was a size too big. I wanted it in time for my birthday, so I asked the designer, Anna Polonsky, if she could do a rush job to create this custom coat in my size. My birthday was just a few days away, but she said she could do it. When I asked her how, she said, “I have my ways.”
True to her word, the coat arrived the day of my birthday. But when I put it on, it was still a size too big! She had simply changed the label inside to XS. I didn’t want a hassle on my birthday, so I just put it on and dashed up to Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola to see Ravi Coltrane with my sisters. But I’ve never forgotten this trick, and every time I wear the coat I feel a little ripped off. Take heed, Anna, you think you got away with it. But did you really?
Style Notes
- Anna Polan burgundy velvet coat, Lincoln Center’s Autumn Crafts Festival (CraftNewYork) outdoor market.
- Donna Karan olive green suede leggings. Rare Donna Karan storage sale, next to Urban Zen on Greenwich St.
- Michael Kors burgundy suede boots with stacked leather heels. Macy’s at Herald Square.
- Patchwork quilted purse. Angel City Thrift Shop across from Housing Works on W. 17th Street.
- Red and black silk scarf. Gift from friend.
