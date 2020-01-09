Entertainment, Neighborhood

Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:00 pm

WestView News Concerts presents

The Strathmere Ensemble

“Vivaldi meets Telemann in the Village”

St. John’s in the Village

218 West 11th St., New York, NY 10014

Telemann String Quartet

Vivaldi Violin Concerto from

“The Four Seasons” (Spring)

Vivaldi Violin Concerto from

“The Four Seasons” (Autumn)

Telemann Don Quixote suite

Mitsuru Tsubota, violin; Mayuki Fukuhara, violin; Karl Kawahara, violin; Louise Schulman, viola; Daire Fitzgerald, cello; Jack Kulowitsch, double bass; Bill Zito, lute; Robert Wolinsky, harpsichord.

$20 Admission, Free to Seniors & Children.

Sunday, January 26, 2020 • 2:00–4:30 p.m.

New School Concerts presents

Rosamunde String Quartet

Alvin Johnson/J.M. Kaplan Hall

66 W 12th Street, New York, NY 10011

Felix Mendelssohn Quartet in F Minor, Op. 80 (1847)

Kevin Puts String Quartet «Credo» (2007)

Franz Schubert String Quartet in D Minor, D 804 “Rosamunde” (1824)

Noah Bendix-Balgley, 1st concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic; Shanshan Yao, violin and Nathan Vickery, cello of the New York Philharmonic; and Teng Li, principal violist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

$18 General $16 Seniors

$5 Student Standby (no advance purchase)

For questions about tickets, call 212.229.5873 Early admission for those with special seating needs. Facilities are wheelchair accessible. Large-print programs are available upon request.