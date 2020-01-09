Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:00 pm
WestView News Concerts presents
The Strathmere Ensemble
“Vivaldi meets Telemann in the Village”
St. John’s in the Village
218 West 11th St., New York, NY 10014
Telemann String Quartet
Vivaldi Violin Concerto from
“The Four Seasons” (Spring)
Vivaldi Violin Concerto from
“The Four Seasons” (Autumn)
Telemann Don Quixote suite
Mitsuru Tsubota, violin; Mayuki Fukuhara, violin; Karl Kawahara, violin; Louise Schulman, viola; Daire Fitzgerald, cello; Jack Kulowitsch, double bass; Bill Zito, lute; Robert Wolinsky, harpsichord.
$20 Admission, Free to Seniors & Children.
Sunday, January 26, 2020 • 2:00–4:30 p.m.
New School Concerts presents
Rosamunde String Quartet
Alvin Johnson/J.M. Kaplan Hall
66 W 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
Felix Mendelssohn Quartet in F Minor, Op. 80 (1847)
Kevin Puts String Quartet «Credo» (2007)
Franz Schubert String Quartet in D Minor, D 804 “Rosamunde” (1824)
Noah Bendix-Balgley, 1st concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic; Shanshan Yao, violin and Nathan Vickery, cello of the New York Philharmonic; and Teng Li, principal violist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
$18 General $16 Seniors
$5 Student Standby (no advance purchase)
For questions about tickets, call 212.229.5873 Early admission for those with special seating needs. Facilities are wheelchair accessible. Large-print programs are available upon request.