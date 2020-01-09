Articles, News, Politics

By Andrea Newman

Greenwich House’s Board Chair Jan-Willem van den Dorpel has announced that Darren S. Bloch, has been named Chief Executive Officer, beginning January 2020. Speaking on behalf of the board, Mr. van den Dorpel expressed, “We are looking forward to Darren Bloch leading Greenwich House as we continue to build on a legacy of providing high-quality services and support to our West Village community and beyond. His breadth of experience will surely be a great asset to the organization and to delivering our diverse programming to New Yorkers from all ages and backgrounds.”

Bloch has had a distinguished career leading organizations and teams across government, non-profit, media, and corporate sectors. Most recently, Mr. Bloch was Senior Advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio & Director of the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships. He has also served as the Executive Director of The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Vice President of Public Affairs for the New York Law School, the Publisher/Executive Director Capitol Publishing—City & State, and Executive Vice President for Empire State Development Corp.

Reflecting on his appointment, Bloch said, “Thank you to Roy Leavitt for his 20 years of service to the families and clients served by Greenwich House. I’m honored to have the opportunity to join the Greenwich House community, and help lead the organization through this next chapter of exploration and growth.”

Greenwich House offers responsive services that address a wide variety of enduring community challenges, as well as contemporary needs—early childhood education, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health treatment, visual arts education, musical instruction and enrichment, elder care and seniors’ social activities, serving some 15,000 New Yorkers annually.