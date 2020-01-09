Articles, News, Politics

By Brian J Pape, AIA

On the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 disaster, structural engineer Ibrahim Soudy, Ph.D., pledged $10,000 to any qualified American professional structural engineer, physicist, or physical science engineer to refute successfully the University of Alaska study “A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7,” which would be decided by a panel of qualified judges. Afterwards, Engineer John Lovrovich, PE, added, “I would like to add to this $10,000 of my own money. This is a brilliant idea. I am not a radio guy nor do I need the limelight; however, this is serious enough that I don’t want our efforts to die.”

During a radio broadcast hosted by Kevin Barrett, Dr. Soudy also mentioned the New York fire commissioners and first responders speaking up. 9/11 first responder Christopher Gioia, a fire commissioner of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District in New York (“the commission”), announced the launch of the “Justice for 9/11 Heroes” campaign at a news conference at the National Press Club, and discussed the commission’s July 24, 2019 unanimous approval of a resolution calling for a new investigation into the September 11th events. Two of Gioia’s fellow commissioners are suffering chronic health effects from working at Ground Zero. Bob and Helen McIlvaine, whose son Bobby was killed at the World Trade Center, have led a campaign in their son’s name, to introduce and enact draft legislation that would establish a select committee in Congress to reinvestigate the World Trade Center’s destruction. Also present at the news conference were David Meiswinkle, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and architect Richard Gage, founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

The Franklin Square and Munson Fire District is now spearheading efforts throughout New York State and across the country to unite fire services in support of their call for Congress to reopen the 9/11 investigation. The congressional inquiry they are seeking would be conducted parallel to the ongoing grand jury investigation initiated by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman.

Dr. Soudy says the new University of Alaska study proves beyond any doubt that the official story is inaccurate, and that Building 7 was destroyed by controlled demolition. The overwhelming majority of Americans who have watched WTC 7’s collapse video agrees, according to a recent YouGov survey.

Dr. Soudy also announced an additional $25,000 reward for anyone with the same qualifications as above who writes a technical paper rebutting the study and provides it to a peer-reviewed engineering journal in the U.S. that accepts and publishes it.

Will the $45,000 set of rewards be enough to bring this debate out in the open?

Brian J. Pape is a LEED-AP “green” architect consulting in private practice, serves on the Manhattan District 2 Community Board, and is co-chair of the American Institute of Architects NY Design for Aging Committee.