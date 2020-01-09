Articles, Food, Medical, Neighborhood

CAP Beauty, NEW YORK FLAGSHIP + SPA

238 West 10 Street, New York, NY 10014 (212) 227-1088

A facial at CAP Beauty is a full-sensory experience leaving one feeling extremely relaxed, nurtured and looking great. Esthetician/healer Crystal Greene provided me with a deep facial massage and treatments from CAP Beauty’s select arsenal of all-natural and organic products, leaving my skin looking and feeling extraordinary. The facial massage was at least ten minutes long, something I had not experienced before, and all the products felt and smelled delicious. Lymphatic drainage and plumping up the facial muscles changed my day and my week.

Farm To People

Home delivery of healthy organic produce

(877) 564-0367

Monday-Friday. 10:00am to 6:00 pm

questions@farmtopeople.com

farmtopeople.com

Farm To People Cook’s Box, delivered straight to my door, is not too heavy to carry up several flights of stairs in spite of the ice it’s packed in. I laid out the organic lacinato kale, celery, kiwi berries, Roma tomatoes, sage, frisee lettuce, ginger gold apples, carrots, spaghetti squash, black mission figs, Raffetto Gnocchi, Spring Brook Reading cheese and Grass Fed Ground Beef on the table and admired it. This was the Omnivore Cook’s Box. There are also Paleo and Vegetarian varieties, and the more simple produce boxes in small, medium and large sizes. Inside the box there’s a recipe card with four recipes.

The Pan Fried Gnocchi with Apples and Sage was quick and easy with a good shaving of cheese, freshly ground pepper and salt. I was so excited to get the box today after a very long day at work and the gnocchi perfect, light comfort food of the healthy, foodie variety. The generous bunch of sage invited me to make cup of fresh sage tea for after the pasta together with half a sliced apple and another sliver of cheese.

Farm to People will create a la carte boxes allowing customers to choose products from their extensive menu of produce and specialty products including baked goods, coffee, chocolate, sauces, meat, poultry, farm fresh eggs, Ronnybrook Farm milk. Excellent for doorman buildings where multiple customers may receive high quality groceries with utmost convenience and also delivering to brownstones and other Village apartments, this is a healthy and exciting resource for those who love to cook and eat healthy.

Fresh Food for Seniors program delivers affordable produce

Manhattan Borough President, Gale Brewer launched Fresh Food for Seniors in 2012. The service now delivers close to 5500 bags of fresh produce, worth over $44,000, to seniors in the West Village, Chelsea, the Upper West Side, Hell’s Kitchen, Roosevelt Island, and Northern Manhattan. Discounted bags of local fruits and veggies—sourced from local farms via GrowNYC’s Greenmarket Co. food hub—are delivered to senior centers and apartment buildings across Manhattan. The process is simple: seniors pay for a bag a week in advance at a participating site, and pick up their produce the following week.

Each food bag costs only $8, cash only. The fresh produce is ordered and delivered within a two-week period. Participants sign up on Monday or Tuesday of the first week and receive food a week later, on the following Wednesday. Customers pay while ordering and receive a receipt. Unlike other food bag programs, this program requires only one order at a time. Proof of purchase is required to pick up food so you must bring the receipt you received when you paid for your order, although it will depend on the particular Center’s policy. Each bag contains five-six varieties of produce, depending on what is in season, such as tomatoes, spinach, corn, carrots, apples, squash, peaches, and more.

To sign up and for more information please contact Shula Puder at 212-669-2392 or email swarren@manhattanbp.nyc.gov for more details.