As WestView was about to go to press on December 31, Governor Cuomo vetoed the legislation which would have allowed an 8 story plus office building to be built on Pier 40. In his veto message he highlighted the need for green space in Manhattan. My threat to sue over the structure was carried broadly in the media. Our local elected officials, all of whom supported/sponsored the legislation should rethink this misuse of park space; I assure you that the Hudson River Park “Trust” will come back, looking for even more.

