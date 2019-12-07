Articles, Monthly Columns

By The West 13th Street Alliance

When the board of directors of the West 13th Street Alliance embarked on a program of community events this summer, the goal was to strengthen connection among neighborhood residents. Comments from some of the many residents who have attended confirm that the events are also educational and fun.

About Alfred Pommer’s second West 13th Street Alliance event, a lecture called Exploring the Original West Village, one resident said, “I learned so much tonight about the history of the West Village and I thought I knew it all! And the food was delicious!”

On Friday, November 15th two events took place at The Church of The Village (201 West 13th Street). In the afternoon, Integral Yoga Instructor and West 13th Street Alliance board member Chandra/Jo Sgammato taught a chair-yoga class. “I didn’t think that I could do yoga because I’ve never been very flexible,” a student said. “But in Chandra’s chair-yoga class I learned valuable meditation and relaxation skills to help me cope with my anxiety and help me become more flexible.”

Another resident had two unique experiences in the same day. “I have lived down the street from The Church of The Village for the last 55 years and because I’m Jewish I’ve never been inside until now,” she said. “The chair-yoga class at the church was so great that I stayed for the intro to Zumba class later that evening.” Another resident called the intro to Zumba class “great for my morale because I recently had surgery and have had limited mobility.” She added, “I love that this program is near my apartment as well. I can’t wait for next time!”

The Alliance will offer two community events in December. On Saturday, December 7th, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. we will offer a holiday card-making class with mixed media artist Linda Edkins Wyatt at The Church of The Village. Explore stencils, stamps, collage, and heat-embossing techniques to create your own unique and festive cards. All supplies will be provided. This event is co-sponsored by The Ink Pad, a mixed media and paper arts shop in the West Village for over 21 years.

Tea and Conversation will be led by lifelong Integral Yoga practitioner, teacher trainer, and West Village resident Kali Coline Morse. The event will be held at the Integral Yoga Institute (227 West 13th Street) on Tuesday, December 17 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Birgitte Philippides-Delaney, president of the West 13th Street Alliance (whose mission is to improve the quality of life on West 13th Street between 7th and Greenwich Avenues and its neighboring areas) says “we are so pleased with the results of this year’s offerings and hope to have even more in 2020. Some of these events were made possible by a Manhattan Community Award Program grant through Borough President Gale Brewer’s office. We appreciate the opportunity to serve the neighborhood in these ways.”

Many more exciting programs are in the process of being scheduled for January and February as well, and will be announced with flyers and on the WestView News Events Calendar. Stay tuned!