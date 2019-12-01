Fashion, Monthly Columns, Neighborhood

Having trouble getting in the spirit this holiday season? I hope that Karen’s Kinky Christmas outfit, complete with Grinch-green wig, will put you in the mood for some holiday hijinks. Come on, tell Karen, have you been naughty or nice?

I have a holiday gift for you if you can guess what I am holding in my elegantly gloved hands. Leave a comment below, in the “Leave a Reply” section. The first three people to post the correct answer will win a Christmas coffee with Karen at A.O.C. on Bleecker Street. Or if you prefer, Christmas candy from Li-Lac Chocolates, Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house, at their new location on 7th Avenue.

Dusty and I had a lot of fun doing this month’s photo shoot on Bleecker, in temperatures close to freezing. Many thanks to the staff at the stores on Bleecker who let Dusty and me pop inside to warm up, and even snap a few pix—Diptyque, Magnolia Bakery, Hill House, Lingua Franca, and Alexis Bittar. Special thanks to Stacy at Alexis Bittar for the gorgeous jewelry!

Style Notes

Grinch-green party wig. Wigs & Plus, 37 West 14th Street.

Sparkly black sequin and tulle party dress by ark & co. Variazioni, 153 Prince Street.

Pleaser patent leather thigh-high boots with silver heels. Fetishwear trade show, Vancouver.

Richard Tyler emerald taffeta opera gloves. Sourced from a private collection.

Necklace of turquoise and green semi-precious stones. Sourced from a private collection.

Diamond drop earrings. Shopper’s Drug Mart, Vancouver, BC.