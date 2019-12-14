Neighborhood, Poetry

Limerick by Randee Mia Berma

Is this a democracy?

14th Street is now auto free.

They’re forbidding all cars.

Are we on Mars?

I need a cup of tea.

City roads are getting chaotic.

The honking is far from hypnotic.

Lyft Uber & Via

Are no panacea

For New Yorkers becoming neurotic.

The bike lanes are impinging

Pedestrians are cringing.

Yellow cabs are flailing.

Drivers are wailing.

Who next will be unhinging?

Not to mention the motorized scooters

Racing faster than passionate suitors

Speeding and swerving.

Indeed it’s unnerving,

To residents and to commuters.

Going in both directions

Regardless of intersections.

Right through the red light

A shock and a fright

To crossers with no protections.

Now parking’s becoming traumatic;

Car owners are hardly ecstatic.

Film trucks are devouring

The spaces—o’erpowering

With movie production erratic.

No warning but you could be towed

If you don’t move your car off this road

By midnight tonight

A parker’s delight

Translation is worse than Morse Code!

It’s hardly an urban harmonic

Drivers getting more demonic.

Here’s to holiday cheer

And a new frontier

I need a gin & tonic!

From Greenwich Village to the nation

There’s growing consternation.

Are polls misleading!

Let’s go back to reading.

Books are our salvation.

Try Shakespeare or Mark Twain

Like sunshine in the rain.

Uplifting, beguiling

You’ll end up smiling

And keep from going insane.

And just what is quid pro quo?

It’s all about ebb & flow.

Such aggravation

About Interpretation

I need an espressooooo.